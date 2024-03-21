“Changing course for the future of healthcare in Italy. This is the commitment of Fiaso which focuses on “certain guidelines to set out a path of real reform, which must first of all be cultural, before being technical and organizational. A reform that starts from the concept of shared responsibility with capable responsibility to be demanded, known and accepted by citizens in relation to health, by all operators, but also by decision makers at different levels because responsibility is expressed in the ability to collaborate and integrate despite different skills”. Paolo Petralia, deputy vice-president of Fiaso, the Italian Federation of healthcare and hospital companies, said this in his speech at the Adnkronos Q & A event “Health and healthcare, a shared challenge”, today in Rome.

We then need “simpler, more streamlined, more current rules, perhaps even less in terms of quantity – says Petralia – because our healthcare system is 45 years old and must be able to be acted upon and exercised, today, with current times and methods. Finally, resources, both human and financial, because we certainly must be able to have the men and women necessary and sufficient to provide health, but also enough money to be able to pay them the right amount, to keep them, rather than lose them, and rather than add them”.

On the complexity of the system, Petralia underlines that Fiaso represents “180 out of 200 companies, therefore including local health authorities, hospital and university companies. In Italy there are 534 scientific companies, 200 companies. We must remember that we need to make a synthesis, together with the associations of patients and all the other stakeholders and together with politics. It is time for a great alliance – he concludes – to carry out a great reform, a reform which must be cultural before being organizational. A thought cannot ignore, an action cannot regardless of sustainable thinking because the organization is made up of paths, processes: however, we need the alliance to be supported in this perspective”.