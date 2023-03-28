Hospital staff will no longer have to take action next month. The unions and hospitals have just reached an agreement: healthcare staff will receive up to fifteen percent more salary, receive a higher travel allowance and will be given the right to be unreachable.

After a radio silence of two months, FNV Zorg & Welzijn, CNV Zorg & Welzijn, employees’ association FBZ and NU’91 and the Dutch Association of Hospitals (NVZ) sat down again today at the table.

With result: more than 200,000 employees in hospitals and rehabilitation centers will receive a minimum wage increase of at least four hundred euros gross per month for the next two years. Most of the staff receive an additional fifteen percent. The travel allowance will also be increased from eight to sixteen cents per kilometre. To reduce the workload, employees are given more say about working hours, they are allowed to be unreachable and trainees are no longer counted in the occupation.

This means that the actions that the hospitals were supposed to take in mid-April have been canceled. "The NVZ is now coming up with a decent collective labor agreement that does justice to the important work that these healthcare workers do day in and day out. This is mainly due to the solidarity and militancy during the first strike in March," said FNV director Elise Merlijn. On March 16, some 100,000 workers at 64 hospital locations went on strike.

Negotiation

Since the end of September, FNV Zorg & Welzijn, CNV Zorg & Welzijn, employees’ association FBZ and NU’91 have been negotiating a new collective labor agreement with the Dutch Association of Hospitals (NVZ). The talks broke down at the end of January. The unions demanded a 10 percent wage increase in 2023, the hospitals offered just over 13 percent over two years. It was also not possible to make agreements about reducing the workload and influence on the schedules.

According to FNV, the salary increase can even amount to twenty percent. This concerns a group of healthcare workers in the lower pay scales. Because there is a monthly minimum amount, they receive relatively more.

The NVZ says that 99 percent of healthcare staff can look forward to a salary increase of 15 percent. With this offer 'hospitals choose the employees'. "The people in the lower pay scales benefit the most, the staff in the higher pay scales the least," explains spokesman Wouter van der Horst.

Red numbers

According to the NVZ, this agreement has a significant impact on the financial management of hospitals. “We are actually going over the edge of what is possible. Several reports indicate that hospitals are in danger of ending up in the red. We keep saying that we have to do this together with the cabinet and health insurers.”

Nevertheless, the NVZ thought it should come up with a higher offer. “Of course you can wait and take more actions. But clarity is important, for the staff but certainly also for the patient. You cannot take action again and let the patient suffer,” explains Van der Horst.

The wage increase that has now been agreed will come in steps. With retroactive effect from 1 February, healthcare workers will receive a five percent increase in salary. The same percentage will follow on 1 December, with a floor of 150 euros per month and a maximum of 300 euros for the higher pay scales. As of 1 June 2024, people with lower salaries will receive an additional five percent (again at least EUR 150 per month), employees who are already in higher salary scales will receive two percent more, plus an additional EUR 180 gross per month.

Accessibility

The compensation for on-call services was also a thorn in the side of healthcare workers. Now they only get full compensation if they are actually called up. If they are waiting at home, they receive two euros per hour. In the new collective labor agreement, employees receive a fixed allowance or time off.

From now on, healthcare staff will also have more influence on their schedule. They are the first to indicate which services they want to run. The gaps are filled with the hiring of external personnel. “The workload and ever-changing schedules are the main reasons why employees leave hospitals. That is why we have put a lot of effort into this. With these agreements, we are really taking steps in this direction,” said CNV negotiator Joost Veldt.