Healthcare Patients’ finances tighten when health care payment ceilings reset at the turn of the year – “The most difficult time of all,” says a 46-year-old dialysis patient

January is a financially difficult time for many sufferers, as the payment of health care deductibles is packed at the beginning of the year. At worst, the situation can lead to costs of more than 1,500 euros in the same month.

“I’m sick for a person, this is the most difficult time of all, ”says Valtimo, who lives in North Karelia Sami Pääkkönen. He refers to the beginning of the year when the medical payments covered by the reimbursement system will start running again.

Payments have a ceiling, but it always resets at the turn of the year.

Pääkkönen, 46, goes on dialysis three times a week to replace his kidney function. Pääkkönen goes to his treatments by taxi, and money goes into it.

At the beginning of the year, he has to pay a deductible of 25 euros for each taxi trip, when at the end of the year he did not have to pay for the trips at all. Hundreds of euros have to be paid for medicines and, for example, food products prescribed by a doctor at the beginning of the year, while towards the end of the year each product cost Pääkkönen 2.5 euros.

Early year will be very costly for the patient, as all health care payment ceilings – drug, travel and customer payment ceilings – will be reset at the same time at the turn of the year. The deductible payments are therefore packaged for the first months, weeks or even days of the year.

Pääkkönen receives his livelihood from rehabilitation support. Prior to his illness, Pääkkönen worked as a driver for Autonostur in the construction industry. He is preparing for the payment burden at the beginning of the year well before the turn of the year.

“You get to see where you put your money. You have to put euros on your sock, ”says Pääkkönen.

“Yes, it’s tight.”

The annual deductible of 300 euros for the trips will be full in Pääkkönen during the first weeks of January. The deductible for medicines, on the other hand, typically expires during the summer.

Healthcare The purpose of the contribution ceilings is to reasonable the costs of illness and to prevent illness from leading to financial distress in Finland.

However, the simultaneous resetting of payment ceilings causes problems for many people in need of care, such as Pääkkönen.

At worst, a situation can lead to costs of more than 1,500 euros in one month if a person falls ill a lot.

Statistics from the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) show that the deductible for medicines or travel will be filled by several thousand people as soon as January.

In January last year, the annual deductible for pharmaceuticals was met by about 5,560 people, of whom about 3,710 were on the first purchase. In January, the annual deductible for travel was fulfilled by approximately 9,490 people.

Social- and Head of Advocacy for Soste, the health umbrella organization Anne Perälahti considers the simultaneous zeroing of contribution ceilings to be a major problem, especially for the long-term sick, who are often also low-income, retired or otherwise vulnerable.

“If there is no money, in practice, medicines are not bought and services are not sought or the necessary expenses are compromised. Unfortunately, many take quick tips, ”says Perälahti.

“It’s really worrying that the cost of illness and the financial worries are starting to show in the fact that payments are forfeited when they can’t be paid.”

Payments for the foreclosure of social and health services have increased significantly over the last ten years. In 2019, there were more than 450,000 customer payments in total, while in 2011 the amount was about 240,000.

Also the number of people who have exceeded the ceiling for medical or travel fees throughout the year has increased in the 21st century.

In 2019, the drug ceiling reached 259,000 and the travel ceiling 77,000, compared to approximately 168,000 and 45,000 in 2005.

In other words, more and more Finns are spending more and more money on the cost of reimbursable medicines and travel related to health care services.

One reason for this is the age structure. According to Kela’s statistics, older people are more likely to exceed their contribution ceilings, and their number has increased and will continue to grow, Kela’s specialist researcher estimates. Päivi Tillman.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The government aims to remove barriers to care, expand free access to health care, and make payments more affordable.

It will take effect in early July reform of the customer payment law, which is estimated to reduce healthcare customer fees by about one million Finns.

However, the organizations were partly disappointed with the reform. It does not address the simultaneous resetting of payment ceilings.

“This is a really big problem, and it will only be allowed to continue from year to year,” says Sosten Perälahti.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health states that the reform work on the Customer Fees Act will continue and that one of the issues to be clarified as official work is the accumulation and monitoring of the customer fee ceiling. The development needs of the customer fee ceiling will be clarified during this government term, says a special expert from the Ministry. Marjo Kekki.

“The matter was not involved in the partial reform that will take effect in July, because the schedule was so tight and it is a large entity,” says Kekki.

Social- and the health care umbrella organization Soste has proposed that the three health care contribution ceilings be merged into a single contribution ceiling linked to the level of the guarantee pension. At the same time, the payment ceiling would be built to be flexible so that it would not be reset at once but the payment burden would be evenly distributed over different months.

According to Sosten Perälahti, one significant problem is also in monitoring the healthcare fee ceiling. The ceiling for municipal health care customer fees is currently 683 euros per year.

The responsibility for monitoring the accrued charges lies with the patient. That is why many people do not know that they have exceeded the payment ceiling and pay for the services over the annual deductible, Perälahti says. As a solution, the organization hopes for an automatic monitoring system.

Also For Sami Pääkkönen, the cap on healthcare customer fees is a less clear concept than the ceilings for pharmaceuticals and travel expenses.

“It doesn’t suddenly occur to me how it went with these payments.”

Sami Pääkkönen hopes to return to work after the transplant has been completed. “There would still be a lot of work years left here,” he says.­

Pääkkönen has been a dialysis patient for about five years. It is hoped that she will not have to continue dialysis for a long time. Pääkkönen is in a transplant queue and waiting for a call from a new kidney.

“It can come at any time.”