Healthcare | Päivi Perälä from Helsinki received a doctor’s referral due to being overweight – This is how a year in Husi’s program changed everyday life

Husi’s weight management house coaches overweight people in food choices and exercise. Overweight Päivi Perälä made a change with it.

Let’s get started about mathematics: there are three million overweight people of working age in Finland alone. Better nutrition, sleep and exercise would prevent the diseases of many people.

Still, even in the Hus group there is only one doctor specializing in weight management. He also spends only a fifth of his working time on this work.

“No one has the resources to treat them all face to face. A digital service alone is not enough when treating severe co-morbidities of obesity,” says a doctor specializing in weight management, professor Kirsi Pietiläinen From Hus.

The same problem of resources also plagues numerous other national diseases.

In connection with many serious diseases, people are routinely invited to meet a professional face-to-face at certain intervals, when the disease does not require active treatment all the time. In this case, some visit the doctor for nothing. The condition of others may collapse while waiting.

From here that’s why Hus is now developing future solutions, especially services that combine meetings with a designated professional, transactions via a machine and independent digital transactions. There are already more than a hundred such treatment models.

Director of Development Visa Honkanen believes that smart combinations are the future.

“But these should not be driven like a snake into a gun, but only to services for which this is really suitable. We have to pay close attention to patient safety and the effectiveness of treatment.”

Husi’s weight management house is one of the few for which there is already research data. It really makes a difference in patients’ lives.

Similarly, several combined services linked to mental health are already known to be suitable for many people. Most others are just at the beginning of their development.

Huss weight management house started online in 2016. It has been developed together with patients.

In addition, Hus offers a shorter self-care program for those struggling with their weight, which is open to everyone, but you can only join the year-long program of the weight management house with a doctor’s referral.

About 2,000 people go through Husi’s weight control path each year.

At the beginning, the body mass index is around 40, i.e. typically 115 kilograms. Many have several medications and illnesses. The average age is 48 years.

80 percent have been women. Men would equally need weight management, but fewer of them apply for the service.

Bariatric surgery patients and those who need more intensive help have their own service paths.

“I have lost weight numerous times in my life. A year ago I was quite overweight and I was sick. I breathed easily, and in the blood tests, for example, the sugar and cholesterol values ​​were high,” says the Helsinki native Päivi Perälä.

He felt that he would not be able to change his lifestyle alone. Perälä’s coaching started like everyone else’s: the coach assigned to him called and talked with him.

The trainers are nutritionists, nurses, physiotherapists and psychiatric nurses. Many of them work in the unit part-time, but the group is responsible for the work input of a total of fifteen professionals.

After talking with his coach, Perälä started getting weekly assignments on things like nutrition, exercise, recovery and stress management. The tasks were answered in the application, which Perälä logged in with his bank credentials.

Some of the tasks contained information in text and video, while others contained practical tips, such as exercise instructions. Often in assignments you had to think about and apply things to your own life.

In Perälä’s opinion, it was worth committing to the weekly tasks, even if it took time to do them. He realized the importance of everyday choices for well-being. For example, he started to choose products with less salt and saturated fat in the grocery store and found ways to exercise that suit him and bring him joy.

About food rhythm became more regular, and Perälä learned to eat more varied vegetables.

“I started to understand how all things affect each other. If, for example, there is not enough sleep and recovery, exercise often falls behind. In turn, it affects endurance, and when tired, you are more likely to make bad choices when it comes to food.”

During the year, the coach kept in regular contact, gave positive feedback on successes and encouraged.

“Human contact is important, the application alone is not enough for many. No, even if there’s a robot there saying that it’s going well,” says Professor Pietiläinen.

Research has shown that in weight management it is also beneficial for professionals to form a multi-professional team.

The coach can modify exercises and instructions to suit individual needs or communicate more closely if someone seems to be in danger of giving up. You won’t get results in a few months, so it will take a year to complete the tasks and the coach will ask for information later.

Professor Kirsi Pietiläinen studies adipose tissue samples that are kept frozen in the laboratory.

Here form, the first research results have already been obtained from Husi’s weight management house. The participants have lost an average of 4.6 percent of weight.

“It doesn’t sound like much, but the most effective face-to-face lifestyle interventions reach the same readings. Here, however, we are able to treat five to six times the number of patients,” says Pietiläinen.

A weight loss of about five percent already has clear health effects. Of course, there are individual differences: someone gains weight, another loses tens of kilos.

According to Pietiläinen, the effectiveness needs to be studied more. The metrics need to be refined in order to find out how the program affects, for example, mental well-being, self-esteem and a positive self-image.

In Hus it has been found that some patients need more intensive support. This is the case, for example, when there is a lot of excess weight, the patient has demanding co-morbidities, he is waiting for an organ transplant or the situation is associated with, for example, features of an eating disorder.

For these patients, a more compact hybrid model has recently been tested in weight management. In it, the doctor is met face-to-face and the coach is contacted several times face-to-face, via the Teams program or by phone. There are no research results for this model yet, but the professionals’ gut feel is that it works.

After bariatric surgery, there is also its own more intensive treatment path, which also combines appointments and an online service. It has already been found to reduce health care costs, when people get answers to the questions that bother them without having to go to the emergency room for this, for example.

Päivi Perälä feels that there has been a clear change in his life during the year.

The weight has dropped and with new habits it will probably drop even more, but that’s not really the main thing. Perälä is feeling better in every way, and his blood values ​​have also improved.

“My perspective on weight management has changed. I no longer think of it as a performance, but as a way of living by making small, wise choices in everyday life.”