Healthcare | Only about half got to a non-urgent doctor’s visit this spring

Only this spring, about half of the people were able to see a non-urgent outpatient doctor within a week of assessing the need for treatment, says a report from the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). In the fall of last year, about 60 percent of people were still able to see a doctor in less than a week.

The reason for the lengthening of treatment queues is THL’s development manager Kaisa Möllärin for several reasons. The background is, for example, the social security reform made at the beginning of the year.

“This was a big change, which is also reflected in access to treatment,” he says.

A significant one According to Möllar, the reason for the slow down in getting to the doctor is the change in the way healthcare works.

“Since 2021, we have moved towards a team model, where the nurse receives the client first either digitally or by phone. Not everyone goes straight to the doctor anymore.”

According to THL’s report, it is clearly faster to see a nurse and health nurse than to see a doctor. About 90 percent of the visits to the nurse and health nurse took place within a week of the assessment of the need for treatment.

According to Möllar, doctor visits have become more consultative. In 2018, there were still around 3.5 million physical doctor visits, while last year there were only around 2.5 million. At the same time, the consultations made by doctors with other professionals had increased to approximately 1.5 million.

According to Möllar, the lack of healthcare resources, the number of patients and changes in patient systems are also behind the slowing down of access to a doctor.

Outpatient care there are differences in the waiting times for non-urgent doctor’s visits between the regions of different regional administrative agencies (avi).

For example, in the avi region of Southern Finland, around 54 percent were able to see a doctor this spring in less than a week after assessing the need for treatment, while in the avi region of Southwest Finland, only slightly more than 40 percent were able to see a doctor in the same time.

According to Möllar, the differences may be due to the different population bases of the regions.

“The population has different needs, and other areas have more users,” he says.

Access to treatment was most expected in Kainuu and the region of Northern Finland, which operates in Northern Ostrobothnia. There, only a good third were able to see an outpatient doctor’s office within a week of assessing the need for treatment.

More than half had to wait two weeks or longer in the most remote area of ​​Northern Finland. Five percent had to wait more than three months to see a doctor.

According to Möllar, the worst situation in northern Finland has been known to THL. However, he cannot say why the situation in this particular area is worse than others.

A little over four out of five had a non-urgent visit to the dentist within three months of assessing the need for treatment. Within four months, almost 90 percent were able to see a dentist.

However, about five percent had to wait more than half a year. There have already been long queues in dental care before, Möllari says. Even though the care debt has been repaired, the situation still needs to be taken care of.

“I personally see the situation of access to treatment as worse on the oral healthcare side.”

THL has compiled the report with the information obtained from its Avohilmo treatment notification system.