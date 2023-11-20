After Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, now it is Norway that is looking for nurses in Italy. From the Nordic country, “in recent days, new attractive job offers for Italian nurses are arriving in a burst, which we are trying to carefully examine and investigate”. Antonio De Palma, national president of the nurses’ union Nursing Up, gives the news. “The Norwegian public health service, in particular through a Spanish international agency based in Alicante, with which we have started close contacts in recent hours, puts opportunities on the scales that would seem really difficult to refuse”, with economic proposals of up to 3,500 euros per month.

And it is not, De Palma continues, “just very different economic prospects compared to those of an Italian healthcare system which today, as we well know, is experiencing a very delicate and controversial moment. Norway opens the way to possible ‘choices for life’ ‘ interesting. What we can see, without any exaggeration, above all the fact that in recent times job offers from abroad are actually evolving, and for the highly coveted Italian professionals they have become decidedly more aggressive and above all really difficult to refuse for a our young nursing graduate”.

The Norwegian public health service “is currently offering between 2800 and 3500 euros net per month: of course, the cost of living is high in cities like Oslo and Bergen, but in some cases, the agency heads specify, there are even rent and bills paid, almost always at least in the first few months. The contracts are all permanent – says De Palma – and there is no longer any obligation to know the complex basics of Norwegian, at least not immediately”.

De Palma, ‘Foreign countries could choose our best students’

“The basic salary – specifies De Palma – does not include rewards and bonuses, you work on average 37.5 hours per week, the flight from Italy to reach cities like Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim is paid for, but there is an incredible news that we learn in the contents of all the advertisements, and there are dozens of them, in the last few days, from Norway. The selections even include young people in their third year of nursing. Naturally we are trying to delve deeper into the issue, but we do not exclude the fact that countries like Norway could soon ‘option’ our best students, follow them until they complete their studies, just to have them working there.”

“But if our young graduate students go to work in Norway, who will remain to provide service for Italian citizens? In the last three years, concludes De Palma, as many as 7 thousand Italian nurses have left our country. Paradoxically, our professionals among the few days, next December 5th, tired and worn out like never before, they will fold their arms in a strike that unites our protest with that of some doctors’ unions. All this while Europe ‘fishes with both hands’ even opening the selections to our best students who have not yet graduated”.