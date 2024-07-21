Healthcare, Nursing Up’s warning: “Fewer nurses, more precarious and unhappy by 2030”

“What a dangerous relationship exists between the plague of precarious employment, which has afflicted, according to data, for far too long, the professionals of our National Health Service, with nurses in first place for the number of fixed-term contracts, and the exponential increase in the condition of growing dissatisfaction and stress that afflicts them, to the point of deeply undermining the already deficient quality of the services offered to citizens and the stability of the Health System itself?” so says Antonio De Palma, national president of Nursing Up.

“We at Nursing Up have tried to ask ourselves this question, cross-referencing the data from three authoritative national surveys, respectively those of the State Accounting Office, the Ministry of Health and Eurostat, and observing the phenomenon through the lens of the “Presme Report”, an important dossier of the Spanish Ministry of Health – explains De Palma – A thorough work, on which we have worked in recent weeks with our experts, built on reports that in themselves, taken individually, would be enough to corroborate our complaints, but which, put together, bring out an even more dramatic and worrying reality, which tells us more than ever that we are approaching a point of no return”.

“The latest report on the total number of healthcare personnel in the NHS published by the Ministry of Health gives us a snapshot where, between 2013 and 2021, the number of temporary staff practically doubled: going from 26,521 units in 2013 to 52,846 in 2021, or 99% more”, continues De Palma. “While the absolute number of precarious workers is increasing, as far as doctors are concerned, on the other hand, fixed-term contracts among white coats are decreasing: in 2013 there were 7,210 against 6,458 in 2021, the note explains. In recent years, however, nurses on fixed-term contracts have grown by as much as 154%, going from 8,574 units in 2013 to 21,809 in 2021. In the European Health System, approximately one worker in 8 has a fixed-term job, therefore precarious. Italy is in fifth place in this special ranking, but has recorded the worst trend among the 27 EU countries in the last decade”.

“It should be added, however, that from the annual report of the General Accounting Office of the State, the note continues, among all the sectors of the public administration the one with the most temporary staff (39.23% followed in second place by Regions and local authorities with 31.25%) is precisely our National Health Service, confirming that the problem is certainly much stronger and more evident among young health professionals, for whom often, between economic crises and turnover blocks, a ‘permanent position’ in the NHS really remains a dream. The Spanish Ministry of Labor has published its own study, sponsored by the Government, on precarious work associated with worsening mental health, the note adds. The ‘PRESME Report’ shows, especially in the case of women in health care, and this obviously has a disruptive impact on the objective Italian situation outlined above, a higher risk of depression in the most precarious work situations, especially if associated with grueling shifts, with undignified salaries, precisely as in our case”

“It is inevitable not to analyse, with extreme lucidity – continues De Palma – how the Report of the Spanish Ministry of Health, which we have also used as an authoritative reference to observe the condition of our assistance professionals in Italy over the last 10-15 yearsand then the growing precariousnessi grueling shifts, undignified salaries that are not in line with the increase in the cost of living, poor prospects for the future, the escalation of attacks, pave the way for the dramatic risk of reaching, in our country, within the next 6 years, a point of no return”, says De Palma again.

“The final result of our investigation is unequivocal. If national and regional policies do not take action to stem the phenomenon of precarious employment, by starting a widespread hiring plan, associated with an indispensable economic valorization, by 2030 we will have a Health System in a dead end, with health professionals, primarily nurses, unhappy, potentially depressed, and ready to flee abroad, or in any case unable to express their potential to the fullest”, concludes De Palma.