Healthcare: Nurses’ Union, ’34 Attacks in 31 Days, Army Needed in Hospitals’

“Never before in the last 10 years has there been such an escalation of violence, in the name of brutality and exasperation. In the month of August, which we have just left behind, we have calculated well 34 episodes of violence, physical and psychological, over 31 days. The reorganization of the fixed police forces by the Ministry of the Interior is essential, since, incredibly but true, to date, in no health facility are there police officers present during the night hours. In the absence of an adequate number of law enforcement officers, it is essential to think of a ‘safe hospitals’ modality, with the presence of our Army in health facilities, starting with those in the capital cities and those with the largest catchment area. We cannot wait”, explains Antonio De Palma, national president of Nursing Up.



“We counted them one by one, and although we have been sadly accustomed, for years, to telling, through our communication activities, the drama of attacks against health professionals, faced with the ‘abnormal’ numbers of episodes, never in the past so ferocious and inhuman, we were truly astonished”, remarks De Palma.

According to the union, “kicking and punching seem to have even ended up at the bottom of the shameful ranking of types of violence. At the top of the list are even attempted strangulation, hair pulling, martial arts-style kicks to the face, while verbal death threats abound, in the name of pure terror, and even the appearance of a gun, fortunately a toy, as happened on August 23 at the Serd in Anzio, without forgetting the baseball bat that spread terror on August 16 at the emergency room of San Leonardo in Castellammare”.

“Just 24 hours ago, then, we witnessed a real punitive expedition, an incredible group raid, scenes in the ‘wild west’ style. The episode at the Policlinico Riuniti in Foggia has reached a new record: it left us shocked, and it wasn’t easy – De Palma recalls – We had never seen 50 people attacking doctors and nurses all at once, forced to barricade themselves in a room of a few square meters, even going so far as to injure one of them with kicks to the face, in the grip, let us say, of real fits of madness that have characterized most of these news stories. It is very recent news, then, that one of the professionals attacked, is planning to resign”.

“Faced with such an evident dangerous scenario of bad culture, faced with images that we no longer want to witness, faced with a dramatic and growing brutality and to a dangerous exasperation of the citizens, which does not seem to want to subside at all, and in an increasingly poisoned climate, it is necessary, in our opinion, to immediately convene the National Committee of the Order for Public Safety which reports to the Ministry of the Interior, in order to understand the modus operandi to be implemented”.

