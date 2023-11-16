Nurses and doctors on strike together on December 5th

Nursing Up, the National Nurses Union, this morning officially proclaimed a 24-hour strike for December 5th. Thousands of nurses, midwives and other professionals in the non-medical area will fold their arms, guaranteeing, by law, of course, the minimum essential services (for information nursingup.it).

For the first time in recent history, however, and it is truly a historic fact, the nurses and midwives of Nursing Up, in proclaiming their strike, will take to the field together with the doctors’ unions of Anaoo Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed. Well yes, you understood correctly, nurses and doctors will be side by side on a day of strike that promises to be epochal and which symbolizes, as never before, the joint battle for the protection of the community’s health, aimed at rebuilding a healthcare system that , as it is, is absolutely no longer suitable for citizens or even for professionals!

The time has come – we read in the statement -, alongside the mobilizations that have already started from North to Southand which have the aim of leveraging politics to implement the expected change, of using a further concrete instrument of protest to denounce discontent and demonstrate, once and for all, that care professionals are no longer willing to swallow bitter pills.

Nurses and doctors together, the reasons for the strike

Antonio De Palma, tireless leader of Nursing Up, talks about the Memorandum of Understanding just signed between the doctors’ unions and the nurses’ union. «For years we have been pursuing the idea that there must exist, among all the healthcare professions, a newfound balance, a solid unity of intent, each respecting their own professionalism, with a single great common objective: the relaunch of our healthcare system and the quality of protection of the community’s health. Putting our solid skills, albeit different, at the service of citizens as part of a single extraordinary mosaic, collaborating on the relaunch of the NHS, has always represented a priority for all of us, even if it is clear that too often we are not put in the position to be able to do it. It’s time to denounce all this, it’s time for change. And this strike is the tool to tell the institutions that we must move on! It cannot be a coincidence that in a historical moment like this, the nurses, midwives and health professionals pursuant to law 43/2006 who belong to the Nursing Up union, and the doctors who belong to the Anaao Assomed and Cimo Fesmed unions, have had the foresight to join forces, putting aside any form of personalism, and have decided to “symbolically take to the field” side by side, for a day of strike that embodies the profound sense of the common battle for the health of the sick and fragile subjects , of the elderly, of children, of all citizens. So that the institutions understand, once and for all that, through this strike, we all want to denounce the discontent and inconvenienceswe want to tell the media and the people that we cannot ignore the valorisation of the healthcare professions, which must be restored to dignity, to relaunch a brand new healthcare system, worthy of a civilized country.

Thus Antonio De Palma, National President of Nursing Up.

The protocol of intent aims to see doctors and nurses “fight side by side” through the organization of a strike in which crossing their arms, stopping, means telling the community that healthcare professionals are at a point of no return and that reversing the trend through an expected economic-contractual enhancement means, on the part of the institutions, demonstrating that they finally have the health of citizens at heart.

De Palma again: «Italian nurses and all other healthcare professionals are tired, worn out and angry and for this reason they decided to mobilize first of all throughout the national territory through protest demonstrations and sit ins, to obtain clear and precise answers from politicians to the requests for the valorisation of nursing professionalism and those pursuant to law 43/2006.

We need to finally identify “dedicated resources” for the care professionsin the 2 billion and 300 million foreseen for the new contract, in order to double the specific nursing allowance and to extend the latter to midwives as well.

We will not tolerate, as we reiterated to the Minister of Health during the recent meeting, the possible pension cuts discussed in the draft budget law for 2024!

Let no one touch what legitimately belongs to assistance professionals!

We will never stop underlining that in this historical moment, the institutions’ awareness of the gravity of the situation facing our NHS becomes more fundamental than ever., with that chasm of nurses which, as per our updated study, will reach the worrying figure of 175 thousand units in 2022. And these are estimates developed on the basis of enlarged reference averages, because they refer to the whole of Europe and not to the group of EU countries, in which case the shortage even reaches 220 thousand units. The present and future of citizens’ health is firmly linked to the valorization of health professions. Anyone who dares to question all this does nothing but deprive, day after day, of its foundations an already dangerously shaky healthcare system”, concludes De Palma.

