“Today’s keyword is future because to solve the problem of the National Health Service and of health in general we cannot do it simply by relying on the past”. To say it Matteo Nevi, general manager of Assosistema Confindustria, speaking at the public meeting of Assosistema Confindustria entitled ‘The future of health and of the SSN in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new public procurement model.Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“Needs and requirements – he underlines – cannot be investigated and analyzed by looking at the past, a change of pace is needed to respond to needs”.

“Talking about healthcare and NHS – explains the general manager Nevi – means talking about political and social issues on which it is always good to keep the attention high and this allows us, in our privileged role as observers and main players of this mechanism, to analyze years later the successes, but also the mistakes made in the management of the largest national institute, based on the universal principle of assistance and mutual aid”.