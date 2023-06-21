“Our national health system is the most beautiful in the world but it is too obsolete it needs to be innovated in the procedures and in the system”. To say it Elena Murelli, X Permanent Commission of Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work, Social Security of the Senate, speaking at the public meeting of Assosistema Confindustria entitled ‘The future of health and the NHS in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new public procurement model. Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“We are moving – he explains – towards the aging of people and therefore focus on territorial health”.