Reiterate how the figure of the perfusionist is increasingly oriented towards a multi-specialist dimension. And to tell through a faculty, coming from not only clinical fields, how this professional can represent an added value not only in cardiac surgery teams. This is the goal of the webinar ‘Multisciplinary development of the professionalism of the technician of cardiocirculatory pathophysiology and cardiovascular perfusion’, scheduled for tomorrow 19 June and accredited by Ecm. The day will take place live with speakers in attendance at the Information Building in Rome, Adnkronos headquarters.





Giovanni Troise, director of the Cardiac Surgery Unit of the Poliambulanza Brescia Foundation, will be the scientific manager of the event, sponsored by Tsrm-Pstrp (Professional Order), Sicch (Italian Society of Cardiac Surgery), Aiac (Italian Association of Arrhythmology and Cardiostimulation) and Siecvi (Italian Society of Echocardiography and Cardiovascular Imaging. The appointment will also be an opportunity to reward the winner of the seventh edition of the ‘Denis Colazzo Award’, a competition reserved for graduates in Cardiocirculatory Pathophysiology and Cardiovascular Perfusion: a scholarship organized by Eps spa, a company of the Gada Group, to commemorate a beloved colleague who died prematurely.

The webinar has two scientific sessions, informs a note. The first, ‘Yesterday, today and tomorrow: evolution of multidisciplinary work’, tells the evolution of this profession, from the importance of training as a path towards multidisciplinarity, up to the value of this multidisciplinary component within the team. The second session, ‘The perfusionist: a polyvalent figure’, analyzes the more technical-practical aspects at the base of a multidimensionality of skills that characterizes the perfusionist: from support to the transcatheter treatment of valvulopathies to cardiac sonographer activity, up to electrophysiology.

The webinar is ECM accredited (4.5 credits), reserved not only for cardiocirculatory and cardiovascular perfusion physiopathology technicians, but also for cardiac surgeons: a choice that increasingly directs the event in the desire to reaffirm the strong professional synergy between cardiac surgeons and perfusionists, it is emphasized in the note. Participation is free, upon online registration on the website www.noemacongressi.it until all available places are sold out.

The link of the online platform and the credentials will be sent by email after registering close to the event. At the end of the training day, all subscribers will be sent the link and credentials to view the recording of the meeting and access the related asynchronous Fad, available on the dedicated Ecm platform for the duration of 3 months (training methods as per Agenas directives ).

The link to register is https://www.noemacongressi.it/ enforcement-eventi-passati/sviluppo-multidisciplinare-della-professionalita-del-tecnico-di-fisiopatologia-cardiocircolatoria-e-perfusione-cardiovascolare/.