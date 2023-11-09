“Today, regarding AI, I see more advantages than difficulties: using personal data, in the past a very difficult practice because it could not be done without informed consent, today it is less problematic because thanks to infrastructures we have the possibility of increasing those that are national databases with which we can begin to create the algorithms that give the result of a work. For this reason it is essential to be able to promote collaboration between professionals to define these algorithms. Objective: to achieve increasingly personalized medicine, therefore the algorithm it must adapt to the individual patient precisely because he has a different life trend, has different habits and perhaps responds to therapies or drugs in a different way”. Thus Matteo Moscatelli, Country Head Vree Health, on the occasion of the event ‘Artificial Intelligence, Risks and Opportunities’, organized today by Adnkronos at Palazzo dell’Informazione.