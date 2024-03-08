“It is important, especially for the Southern regions, to demonstrate that the value of the DRG, i.e. the value of the tariffs, is not exactly consistent with the production components, especially with the prices and costs updated to date. It is therefore a tool that will allow us to represent to the central government the need to remodulate the criteria for determining tariffs”. This was said by Vito Montanaro, director of the Department for the promotion of health and animal welfare of the Puglia Region, on the occasion of the press conference 'Model for the analysis of costs of hospital and outpatient healthcare services', organized at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, where he An algorithm developed by a team of researchers from the Free Mediterranean University 'Giuseppe Degennaro', led by Professor Francesco Albergo, was presented.