Genoa – Michele Orlando will be the new extraordinary commissioner of the Asl 2 of Savona. He accepted the proposal of the president of the Region Giovanni Toti and of the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola. He will take the place of Marco Damonte Prioli who, from the first days of March, will direct the San Martino hospitalafter the death of Salvatore Giuffrida.

Orlando from Sanremo, also appreciated as a sailor, he knows Ligurian healthcare very well: he has been medical director of Asl 1 twice (also with Marco Prioli) but even before San Martino with Mauro Barabino and for almost two years he has been working side by side with Filippo Ansaldi in Alisa. Orlando cannot be appointed Genoese director as he is not part of the Region’s short list but knows the Savona area well and can continue the work of Damonte Prioli, without considering that at the end of the year, if the selection is renewed, he may be appointed director general.