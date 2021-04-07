Healthcare Metropolia University of Applied Sciences granted permission to Metropolia University of Applied Sciences to provide private health care services

Metropolia provides, for example, the services of a physiotherapist, oral hygienist and optician.

Southern Finland the Regional State Administrative Agency has granted permission to Metropolia University of Applied Sciences to provide private health care services as of March 26, 2021.

“We are very happy to have permission. With the official decision, Metropolia will contribute to the growing needs of the region’s welfare and health services, in a multi-professional and customer-oriented manner, ”rejoices the Director of Innovation Minna Elomaa-Krapu in a polytechnic bulletin.

Metropolia provides the services of a physiotherapist, podiatrist, osteopath, optician, occupational therapist and oral hygienist. The services are implemented from “Welfare from Myllypuro”, ie in Hymy village on the campus of the university of applied sciences. Services are provided in connection with social and health studies.

The University of Applied Sciences says that it wants to provide customer-oriented social and health care services for a wide range of needs and for many different population groups. According to the University of Applied Sciences, the need for services has arisen even more with the coronavirus pandemic.

Metropolia also provides free guidance and counseling to everyone through Stop Operations. The stop is a free social and health counseling point where social and health students provide counseling on issues such as health, housing search or the use of electronic transaction services.