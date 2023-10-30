Healthcare, the government puts an extra 2 billion in budget. But they will end up in the already rich pockets of private individuals. Plan

The government Melons decided to intervene on healthcarenever two billions allocated more in maneuver will end up at private. In fact, the objective of the executive is to reduce waiting lists for interventions and visits but the ones who will enrich themselves – we read in La Stampa – will be private individuals. And a few hundred million will also end up in the pockets of both pharmaceutical industrialists and pharmacists, categories that aren’t doing too badly. In fact, thanks to trick rules that ended up being maneuvered, the former will save a lot of money shelf of breaches of the spending ceiling for hospital medicines, while the entire pharmacies were canceled in one fell swoop flurry of discounts that AIFA laws and resolutions from 1996 to today had imposed. Gifts for everyone while there is no money for hire doctors and nurses fleeing from the public service, which thus risks sinking.

But it doesn’t end here, because – continues La Stampa – the maneuver comes in another article 520 million allocated to the Regions, always bound to the reduction of waiting lists. And it’s not that they will do the shopping in the public structures that they already finance, but in this case too they will go knocking on the doors of private individuals, thus bringing home a total loot close to 2 billion. However, there is a detail that has emerged from the folds of the rules: those 520 million tied to the reduction of waiting times they are not in addition to the money allocated to the National Health Fund, but the Regions will have to take them out of their budget. Which is like moving over half a billion from public facilities to those private.

