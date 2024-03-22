Technology and action on the risks of the symptom. This is the path of medicine, according to Gaetano Marrocco, coordinator of the course of studies in Medical Engineering at the University of Rome-Tor Vergata. He explained it during the Adnkronos Q & A event 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge', which took place in Rome at the Palazzo dell'Informazione. “When the technologies are there, they are used. If they aren't there, they imagine it,” continues Marrocco. “We are witnessing an important transformation, that of the digitalisation and dematerialisation of medical devices on our body, such as membranes capable of carrying out chemical analysis of sweat and identifying states of stress. Let's imagine adding sensorial functions”, explains Marrocco, “to study our state of health from the inside and act no longer on the symptom but on the risk of the symptom”. A frontier that raises a question. “Having objects on the body poses safety problems and we need to push in this direction. We have developed the first platform in the world that collects all the physical and cyber vulnerabilities of medical devices, Cyber ​​for health. Access is free and can be consulted by everyone.”