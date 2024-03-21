“The contribution of clinics and private healthcare, in general, is fundamental for the National Health Service. The accredited private healthcare facilities present in more than 5 thousand facilities throughout Italy are an essential part of the NHS, in fact they represent the which citizens can access to have all healthcare services quickly, with great efficiency and with high technological and organizational quality. Therefore they are a very important pillar of the NHS, established by law many years ago”. Luca Marino, vice president of Healthcare at Unindustria, said this in Rome on the sidelines of the Adnkronos Q&A event 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge'.

“Our structures guarantee more than a billion services a year at a national level – he added – and therefore support the NHS. In this way, facilitating citizens' access to services much easier than it would be if there were no our sector”. For this reason “we ask the Minister of Health Schillaci for definitive recognition in our role and to be part of the programming and part of their projects, to be shared together to create a future healthcare system that is even more efficient and closer to citizens”.