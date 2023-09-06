Healthcare | Many politicians still refuse health center fees in Helsinki

Many of Helsinki’s politicians are suspicious of the presented health center fees. The decision is also still open for many.

Helsinki health center fees have not been collected in the area for more than ten years. Now, however, politicians have to decide whether to return the payments or cut services.

The vast majority of the members of the social, health and rescue board interviewed by HS are suspicious of health center fees. Some viewed the payments positively.

HS did not reach all the board members.

Almost all board members also wanted to leave room for negotiation in the matter.

Board acting as chairman and deputy mayor of Helsinki Daniel Sazonov (kok) says that he leans in the direction of the payments themselves.

He appeals to the new to the government program and to social security reform, with which health centers will be funded by the state.

“I think it is justified to collect moderate fees in public services. We have ways to ensure that everyone gets treatment regardless of their financial situation.”

This could mean payment concessions for those receiving income support, for example.

Helsinki is currently the only region in Finland where health center fees are not charged. This has put other regions in an unequal position.

According to Sazonov, the fees will be introduced in the coming years anyway, regardless of what the board decides. In his position, he appeals to Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (Kok) to the government programwhich includes the goal of nationally harmonizing customer payments for healthcare.

Kati Juvan (according to vihr’s interpretation, the regions would be able to maintain the free of charge if they wanted to, despite the goal of the government program.

“Within the framework of the law, it should be possible to maintain free of charge. It is clear, however, that the free of charge should be paid for from other sources than social security money from the state budget.”

This would mean arranging funding from elsewhere, for example from the city’s own funds.

Kati Juva (green) considers free of charge to be a good thing and hopes that the line can be maintained in Helsinki.

Juva himself wishes that the health center fees would not have to be returned.

“It is absolutely clear that it is a good thing that they have been removed. It improves the access to treatment for the poor, the more affluent have, for example, occupational health at their disposal”.

However, he is aware of the tight economic situation and that another option would be to cut services.

“I do not give a final promise to oppose these to the last, if the alternative is a significant reduction in services. However, we consider refunds to be a bad thing. This show cannot be swallowed whole, and with cats and dogs we are looking for other options,” he states.

Juva emphasizes that if the payments come into use, it is of primary importance that the payments are accompanied by facilitations so that the needy can also get treatment.

Acting as vice-chairman of the Fire and Rescue Board Pentti Arajärvi (sd) does not yet take a direct position on the matter at this stage.

“These are matters of negotiation. However, traditionally the social democrats have been against payments”.

Pentti Arajärvi (sd) leans towards free of charge. However, he does not want to make any promises about the vote.

According to Arajärvi, the income from payments is relatively limited. In addition, they incur costs due to increased bureaucracy.

“It is unclear whether the payments increase or decrease health center visits. Not visiting the health center may cause the need for heavier and more expensive treatment later on,” he reflects.

Arajärvi says that in principle he is against payments, but does not yet promise how he intends to vote on the matter.

Health centers therefore, the passage of payments does not seem to be an easy thing to do.

The chairman of the council group of the Left Alliance Mia Haglund answered on behalf of his own council group that the Left Alliance does not support the return of payments. Also Björn Månsson (r) and Blue Vepsä (sd) said that for the time being they are more in favor of opposing payments.

Månsson emphasizes the importance of free of charge, especially for people with low incomes, such as families with children, the unemployed and pensioners.

Matti Niiranen (cook) and Mikko Paunio (ps) were currently more on the payment side.

The Social, Health and Rescue Board will discuss health center fees in connection with other social and health savings and payments at its meeting next week on September 12.