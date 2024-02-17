“For twenty years, perhaps more, we didn't invest in the NHS: we managed it, we compressed it, it was a problem for the country because it created questions, so we were afraid of our healthcare system. Today, however, we have investments in telemedicine, artificial intelligence, electronic health records. Not only. The real-time health data of 60 million inhabitants will be brought to the famous cloud. We are the only country to make this type of investment.” Domenico Mantoan, general director of Agenas, said this in Bari, speaking at the event 'A great commitment to health', promoted by the Ministry of Health.

Also “the Regions have all done something extraordinary, each has its own investment planning for the next ten years in digital health – added Mantoan – therefore they have made a planning effort that as entities they were not used to making, they will use companies to create software for the remote management of many pathologies, including chronic ones”.

Finally, “the approximately 7 thousand rural pharmacies will be provided with telemedicine equipment – assures Mantoan – and other pharmacies will also be given the opportunity to provide telemedicine services. All this will allow us to move from performance management to real taking charge. The citizen, staying at home, will feel assisted and cared for thanks to a community of doctors, professionals, nurses and pharmacists. This is the philosophy of Dms77. Investments in telemedicine, IT and electronic health records serve to give legs and strength to the NHS” he concludes.