“I would like this Intergroup to serve to guarantee greater rights to people with autoimmune diseases, which are many, around 200 thousand in our country, even with different pathologies, because at this moment I think there is the possibility, also in the reorganization of the network of territory, to bring care closer to the patient, in the management of chronic conditions and throughout the prevention phase. By promoting the Intergroup, with 15 other senators and deputies we wanted to stipulate, with all the members, a legislative pact that allows us not only to shine a light on these pathologies, but also to support patients in full awareness and recognition of their rights. Thanks to the support of the technical-scientific Committee, which will accompany us along this path, we are certain that we can achieve significant results”. Ilenia Malavasi, deputy of the Democratic Party in the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the presentation, today in the Senate, of the new parliamentary Intergroup for the prevention and treatment of autoimmune diseases, of which she is co-president together to Fdi senator Ignazio Zullo.

“The implementation of the Pnrr with the creation of the Health Houses is a great opportunity – underlines Malavasi – I think they can be a tool, a precious place to develop that proximity and that care, even at home, if needed thanks also to the innovation of digitalization of healthcare. So I believe that this is one of the objectives of our Intergroup: to bring care closer, to facilitate early and multidisciplinary patient care through a place that is closer to the territories”.