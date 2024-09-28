“The anti-violence decree is good, for us it is an excellent step to begin to address the hateful phenomenon of attacks on healthcare personnel. Like Sumai we are also satisfied because the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci accepted our proposal for a financial penalty. Therefore, in addition to prison (up to 5 years of detention) the provision also provides for fines of up to 10,000 euros for those who damage healthcare facilities. A really good sign.” With these words Antonio Magigeneral secretary of Sumai Assoprof, comments with Adnkronos Salute on the measures contained in the anti-violence law decree approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers.

The Government has also introduced mandatory deferred arrest for assaults against staff and new guidelines for video surveillance. “Everything is acceptable – explains Magi – but touching the pockets of ill-intentioned Italians is an excellent deterrent, they will think carefully before attacking doctors and nurses or destroying health and social-health structures that are essential for the assistance and care of patients. I repeat, in addition to compensation for damage to property and people, they risk a fine of 10 thousand euros and in the event of damage committed by more than one person, the penalty will be increased”.

Among Sumai’s proposals “also that of creating differentiated paths, one dedicated to waiting places and one for assistance and care. Those waiting for assistance cannot directly and independently access the treatment and hospitalization spaces The minister is optimistic about this proposal, but we know that it will take time to implement it” he concludes.