The cost analysis model of hospital and outpatient healthcare services, developed by a team of researchers from the Free Mediterranean University 'Giuseppe Degennaro' directed by Professor Francesco Albergo, will be presented in Rome, Thursday 7 March, at 3 pm, at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, during a press conference.

The event will be attended by Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health; Senator Francesco Zaffini, president of the tenth Commission on Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work and Social Security; Vito Montanaro, director of the Department of Animal Health and Welfare Promotion of the Puglia Region; Antonello Garzoni, rector of the Free Mediterranean University, and Francesco Albergo, professor of Risk Management and control in healthcare companies at the Free Mediterranean University.