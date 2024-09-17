September 17, 2024 | 18.09
READING TIME: 0 minutes
“They will have access to clinical data and it will be a revolution compared to current organizational models”. This is what Stefano Lorusso, Directorate General for Digitalization of the Information System, Ministry of Health, said at the Connected Care conference organized by Fnopi, National Federation of Nursing Professions, in Bologna, speaking about the role of nurses in digital transformation.
