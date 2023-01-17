Public health, 100 euros more for each hour of overtime: the proposal

More money to the medical staff who works in first aidcrossroads of hospitals especially in times like these of overcrowding caused by the flu peak. After the announcement of the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana now Piedmont is also mobilizing. He writes it Turin Republic which declares how the region intends to bring “a 100 euros the hourly wage of doctors who work overtime“. The Region would be ready to enact a law that “increases the fee for doctors’ additional services from 60 to 100 euros per hour: one emergency tool but destined to last over time, which gratifies those who already work in the DEA and are forced to work double shifts to make up for the lack of personnel”, reads on Republic.

Public health, more money for emergency room doctors: the Lombardy case

While in Lombardy the increases are already a reality: emergency room workers will have 100 euros more per month in their paychecks. This was announced by the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana and the Councilor for Welfare Guido Bertolaso after the signing of the agreement with the trade union delegation which at the end of last year had closed the agreement for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement.“

As promised, said Fontana, the additional allowances for staff of the sector they work in emergency room. Finally we were able to recognize even economically the great work done by those who carry out one of the most tiring roles in the hospital environment”.

The additional indemnity, which will start from January 2022, will concern all personnel in the emergency room, including the pediatric, obstetric-gynecological emergency rooms and the one operating on the emergency vehicles of Areu, the regional emergency emergency agency. “The renewal of the CCNL, underlined Bertolaso, foresaw, for the first time, a fixed additional allowance for emergency room workers of 40 euros. We wanted to increase this figure and bring it up to 100 euros, to reward those who work in the trenches every day”.

