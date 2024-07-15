Genoa – “Once again, despite vain attempts at political exploitation, the Liguria Region obtains scores from the Ministry of Health above the compliance threshold in all three areas of assistance and with further growth compared to the latest reports: the area of ​​collective prevention and public health, the district and hospital area”. This is what the Health Councilor Angelo Gratarola said regarding the report of the Ministry of Health, entitled “New guarantee system (NSG) for the results of the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA)” and relating to 2022, which promoted Liguria with full marks.

“Ligurian healthcare once again proves its ability to provide concrete answers to citizensplacing itself among the Regions that have reached sufficiency in the capacity to fully guarantee citizens the essential levels of assistance – said Gratarola – The result is particularly satisfactory if one considers the needs of the Ligurian population, among the oldest in Europe, which requires particular attention in taking charge for the purposes of assistance”.

Cgil: Finding resources for patients and operators”

“Regional Councillor Gratarola cannot be satisfied with a few figures on Lea to say he is satisfied with the state of healthcare in Liguria” this is how the regional CGIL Secretariat comments on the declarations of the Councillor for Health on the Ministry’s report.

“The Councilor should ask the Ligurians about their satisfaction level with healthcare, perhaps with regard to emergency rooms, waiting lists or ask all those who are forced to seek treatment outside the region. There is a lot of data and the Lea are not the only ones; furthermore, the Lea are notoriously unapplied and therefore do not give the actual picture of what is happening in healthcare. Rather than talking about propaganda, the Councilor would do well to focus on how to strengthen local medicine and how to find resources to guarantee a workforce that is now on the verge of collapse.”

Data at national level

Hospital care is improving everywhere, progress is being made in territorial care even if it still presents critical issues, prevention is limping a lot. This is the assessment of the new report of the Ministry of Health on the New Guarantee System, the tool for evaluating the Regions’ ability to provide essential levels of healthcare, which once again confirms the strong variability between the Regions: only 13 have achieved full sufficiency in the ability to fully guarantee citizens the essential levels of care. These are Piedmont, Lombardy, the Autonomous Province of Trento, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Puglia and Basilicata.

“The New Guarantee System – explains the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci – represents a tool to verify the ability of the Regions to guarantee the right to health protection of citizens and to direct health planning at all levels of government, to increase the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the national health service”. The system measures 88 indicators, assigning to each of them a score from 0 to 100, in which 60 represents the threshold of sufficiency. The latest data presented to the Ministry of Health refer to 2022 and measure the care provided in hospital, in the community and prevention interventions, such as vaccinations or screenings..

“This report shows us that the Regions have overcome the pandemic phase and the last three years seem to have brought a general improvement in the capacity to provide essential levels of care”, explains Americo Cicchetti, director general of the former Directorate General for Health Planning of the Ministry of Health. The improvement, however, does not concern the three areas of the health service in the same way nor all the Regions. The indicators that measure the hospital system are improving.

All the Regions, except Valle d’Aosta, in fact reach a sufficient score with a maximum value (98.35) achieved by the PA of Trento, followed by Emilia-Romagna (93.50) and Tuscany (92.32). The report photographs the diffusion of good practices in the hospital system: for example, there is an increase in interventions for breast cancer performed in high-volume and therefore more specialized facilities.

However, pockets of inappropriateness remain: for example, there is an increase in caesarean sections in larger hospitals. In the area of ​​assistance in the community, Valle d’Aosta, Campania, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia have a score below the threshold. However, progress is noted in various areas. For example, preventable hospitalizations are decreasing, a symptom of good care in the community; patients receiving palliative care are increasing (64.55% of cancer patients who died of cancer have had access to it); the rescue times of the 118 system are improving, which on a national scale stand at 19 minutes. The situation of prevention, however, remains critical, with vaccinations, cancer screening and lifestyles that in many Regions are taking steps backwards compared to previous years. In this area, Valle d’Aosta, PA Bolzano, Abruzzo, Molise, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia do not reach sufficiency. In addition, 12 Regions in 2022 have a worse score than in 2021.

Among the individual indicators, much remains to be done in the field of vaccinations. Coverage is substantially stable and only 5 Regions (Lombardy, PA Trento, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Campania) have a full score. It is worse for oncology screening: only 3 Regions (PA Trento, Veneto, Emilia Romagna) reach 100, with 7 Regions, all in the Center-South, below the threshold of sufficiency. Among the screenings, the one that is struggling the most is that for colorectal cancer, which has a national adhesion level of 28.23%, with 5 Regions below 15%, among which Calabria stands out with 2.72%.