The Italians claim to know the 5×1000, however they have serious gaps on fundamental issues. The percentages for supporters of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Foundation are improving, but there are still doubts about some aspects. These are the results of a recent survey conducted by Astra Ricerche for the non-profit organization, on a sample of a thousand Italians subject to income tax, who can therefore indicate the destination of their 5×1000.

Only 41.2% of compatriots know that allocating this portion of income tax is free for the taxpayer: among the Foundation’s supporters, the percentage rises to 55.7%. Compared to the 36.1% of Italians who know how to correctly define the 5×1000, among the donors of the Lega del Filo d’oro the value is 47.7%, but the difference is substantial on the knowledge that it is not an alternative to the 8×1000: the just 34.7% of the sample knows, but almost double among those who support the non-profit organization (63.1%). Even in this target, less than half (41.3%) know that not indicating it does not lead to a reduction in taxes, but better than 28% of the general population.

The survey shows that the gap widens when one asks whether the 5×1000 has been signed in the last tax return: only 61.5% are certain, 20.2% say they have not indicated it and 16 ,2% does not remember. Among the supporters of the League, as many as 91.7% signed, 1.9% did not, while 5.9% do not remember.

Nothing changes for the future: only 62.8% think of signing it, the ‘maybe’ part is very large (24.8%). Among the reasons: 28% say they are not interested in indicating a recipient, which is strange given the wide range of choices; 23% believe that their income is so low as to imply a tiny 5×1000; but, above all, 17% do not know how it works, what to do; 16% had no way of identifying the beneficiary; 15% fear additional costs or higher taxation at their own expense. These are all aspects that can be countered with good communication. In contrast, in fact, supporters of the Foundation, on the other hand, have a greater intention of signing it in the future than they did in the past: 94.8% (only 0.4% do not intend to indicate it).

Among the reasons for considering the Lega del Filo d’oro as a beneficiary of the 5×1000 – according to the survey – the following stand out: transparency (33.8%), clarity in communicating projects and actions for which the funds are intended (32 .6%).

The proceeds of the 5 per thousand guarantee the growing capillarity of the presence of the Lega del Filo d’Oro on the national territory, thanks to the opening of new Branches and Territorial Services: the Foundation is currently working in Abruzzo for the recovery of the house where its founder Sabina Santilli lived in San Benedetto dei Marsi (AQ) and where a Study Center and Territorial HeadquartersIt is in the Lazio for the creation of a Residential and day care center. Furthermore, the Foundation will be able to continue to offer personalized educational-rehabilitative courses; to strengthen and expand existing services, guaranteeing the usual high quality standards and will be able to establish further collaborations in the field of research, to improve the daily life of those who cannot see or hear through solutions in areas such as communication and assistive technologies. A huge investment, also supported by the 5 per thousand, is the National Center of Osimoa highly specialized hub recently inaugurated in the presence of the President of the Republic: the second lot – which brings the residential places from 56 to 80 – has been completed and now we need to support its operation.

Allocating 5 per thousand to the Lega del Filo d’Oro is easy, just put a signature in the box dedicated to the “support from third sector organizations”, inserting the tax code 80003150424. The 5 per thousand is free and is not an alternative to the 8 per thousand: you can put both signatures. And above all, allocating 5 per thousand to the Lega del Filo d’Oro really changes the life of those who cannot see or hear. It costs nothing, but it’s worth a lot. For any further information you can visit the website 5×1000.legadelfilodoro.it where a dedicated guide is available and downloadable.