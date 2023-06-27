For children and adults with deafblindness and multiple psychosensory impairments communicating with others is difficult: they do not see, do not hear and often live with other disabilities, such as cognitive and motor disabilities, which can even isolate them from the affected. Since 1964, the Lega del Filo d’Oro Onlus Foundation has been the national reference point for deafblind and multi-psychosensory disabled people and their families, and it is thanks to that ‘golden thread’ that winds throughout Italy through the local offices and services if the institution can provide increasingly appropriate responses to their needs, where they live. Indeed, one of the main objectives of the Foundation is to enhance its presence at a local level, i.e. by increasing the number of the current ten offices, and enhancing the services offered. For this – reads a note – the contribution of 5 per thousand is essential, a simple and free gesture that translates into #precious help for those who cannot see or hear: just insert the tax code 80003150424 in the tax return and put your signature.

“It is also thanks to the proceeds of this fundamental support – recalls Rossano Bartoli, president of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Foundation – if in 2022 we were able to realize a great dream, namely to finish the construction of the second lot of the National Center of Osimo (Ancona), a highly specialized center thanks to which we will be able to strengthen all our activities, guarantee personalized educational-rehabilitative paths to a greater number of users and respond to the needs of deafblind adults who can no longer count on the support of their families. And today we need it even more to make it operational and full of life, maintaining the high quality standard that has always distinguished our way of working”.

The foundation “is a fundamental point of reference – says Daniele Orlandini, president of the Family Committee, Lega del Filo d’Oro – I am the father of Sara, a 30-year-old girl from Monza, who has been followed by the Foundation for 25 years. Over time we have understood the importance of the method that the Lega del Filo d’Oro implements for the treatment of specific disabilities such as Sara’s. The closeness has been consolidated, not only for the intervention on our daughter, but for the importance given to families, one of the 4 pillars of the Foundation, together with employees, volunteers and supporters. Without supporters we will not be able to continue to grow and help kids like my daughter.”

Although it is a fairly widespread instrument, many Italians still don’t know that choosing to donate the 5×1000 does not involve additional costs. According to a recent survey conducted by Astra Ricerche for the Lega del Filo d’Oro (2023) – continues the note – only 2% of Italians have never heard of the 5×1000, but in practice only 6 out of 10 are certain of intended for it in the last tax return and just 4 out of 10 are aware of its gratuitousness. The data also revealed that 15% of Italians do not allocate this share of their personal income tax because they mistakenly think that there are additional costs or higher taxes to be paid. And again, 16% did not have the opportunity to identify the beneficiary, while 17% declared that they did not donate it because they did not know how to do it, confirming the lack of information on this issue, which makes taxpayers lose the opportunity to decide what deal with your taxes.

The 5×1000 “is a very important and completely free support” as an alternative to the 8x 1000 “and, if you don’t choose who to donate it to, it will still be retained by the State – explains Bartoli – The Foundation has been following people of all levels for 60 years of age – children, young people and adults – deafblind, with psychosensory impairments and also their families, offering differentiated services with residential centres, day centres, local services and regional offices. The Lega del Filo d’Oro – the president reiterates – has grown thanks to the sensitivity of many Italian citizens and, in recent years, with the signing of the 5×1000”.

Thanks to this share of Irpef donated by taxpayers, the Foundation is currently working in Abruzzo for the recovery of the house where its founder Sabina Santilli lived in San Benedetto dei Marsi (AQ), and where a Study Center and Territorial Headquarters will be created, and in Lazio for the construction of a residential and day care centre. Furthermore – concludes the note – the Foundation will be able to continue to offer personalized educational and rehabilitation programmes; to strengthen and expand existing services, guaranteeing the usual high quality standards and will be able to establish further collaborations in the field of research, to improve the daily life of those who cannot see or hear through solutions in areas such as communication and assistive technologies. A huge investment, also supported by the 5×1000, is the National Center of Osimo, a highly specialized center recently inaugurated in the presence of the President of the Republic: the second lot – which brings the residential places from 56 to 80 – has been completed and now it is necessary support its operation.

Choosing to donate 5 x1000 to the Lega del Filo d’Oro is a simple gesture that can contribute in a concrete way to improving the lives of those who cannot see or hear and their families. As was the case for little Biagio Luigi and his family – protagonists together with Neri Marcorè and Renzo Arbore of the organization’s #unaiutoprezioso campaign – who made a long journey, from Gela to Osimo, to find someone who knew how to help the child come out of his isolation, that he was able to communicate with him, making him overcome all his fears, including that of being caressed. After being hosted at the National Center, he has now returned home to Sicily and, thanks to the support of the Foundation also in the area, he is achieving extraordinary goals on his journey towards greater autonomy.

For any further information, visit the website 5×1000.legadelfilodoro.it where a dedicated guide is available and downloadable, or you can write to 5per[email protected] or call the toll-free number 800.915000.