Healthcare | Labor market organizations reject THL’s report

According to the statement, THL’s report did not take into account the fact that employers would continue to offer voluntary medical care to their employees without the current restrictions, in which case inequality would also increase among those at work.

The labor market central organizations EK, KT, SAK, Akava and STTK hold THL on Monday published statement incomplete and partially misleading.

“The consequences of the changes outlined by THL have not been evaluated and the conclusions are subjective. The report also wrongly assumes that the funding of medical care organized by employers and the capacity of private health services could be transferred to welfare areas,” the central organizations’ joint statement says.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) wants occupational health services that are broader than those required by law to be taken into account in reforms of the social and health care system.

According to the expert report published by THL on Monday, there are problems in occupational health care related to equality and the distribution of resources.

Statutory occupational health care includes work-related health checks, support for work ability, and investigation of illnesses or symptoms related to work or work ability. However, it depends on the employer how comprehensive Medical services are offered to employees. THL’s report dealt with such medical care services, the organization of which is voluntary for the employer.

The report states that the use of medical care services by working-age people is distributed based on, among other things, labor market status and income. In practice, for example, others can afford to use private services, and some benefit from more extensive occupational health services than others.

“These differences due to the service system are probably one factor that creates health differences between population groups,” says THL’s research manager, associate professor Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen in the bulletin.

Read more: THL wants to consider occupational health services in the reforms of the social security system – currently they create health differences

Central organizations think that occupational health services play their part in ensuring that public health services are not congested even worse than at present.

The central organizations point out that of all approved costs of occupational health care, employers finance about 80 percent and wage earners about 20 percent. For voluntary medical care, employers pay 87 percent and wage earners 13 percent. The state therefore does not finance employees’ occupational health care, the central organizations say.

In addition, transferring the occupational health system to public healthcare would be impossible according to the central organizations.

“Occupational health care care takes into account the impact of the illness on work and aims to prevent the loss of work ability or the prolongation of work incapacity. Here, the special competence of occupational health care is of crucial importance. So it is partly a different service than in public primary health care,” the statement says.

According to the statement, THL’s report did not take into account the fact that employers would continue to offer voluntary medical care to their employees without the current restrictions, in which case inequality would also increase among those at work.

Also the Institute of Occupational Health (TTL) comments on THL’s report. According to it, primary health care maintained with tax funds has been under-resourced for a long time, while the occupational health system works.

“It’s absurd to imagine that a multi-billion dollar problem would be solved with a few hundred million spent on medical care provided by the occupational health service”, CEO of TTL Antti Koivula says in the announcement.

According to TTL, the total costs of occupational health care are about four percent of the total costs of health care. Medical care accounts for about half of the costs, 463 million euros in 2020, and its share has not increased in recent years, says TTL.

TTL agrees with the position of the central labor market organizations to the extent that the central task of occupational health care is to support the ability to work, which cannot be put under the responsibility of public health care.

According to TTL, it is important that welfare areas that started at the beginning of the year can build up their activities in peace. At the same time, in TTL’s opinion, cooperation between occupational healthcare and public healthcare should be made even more seamless, for example by improving the flow of information, in which case resources are used wisely.