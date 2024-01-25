Healthcare, Italy “Cinderella of Europe” between insufficient and underpaid staff and fragility: the XIX CREA Report

“The 19th Crea Sanità Report, presented yesterday, not only represents the faithful mirror, the result of solid and accurate research, of the worrying and deficient 'state of health' of our healthcare system.



What emerges must constitutefor all of us, no one excluded, a severe warning to understand that the serious condition of Italian healthcare does not allow exemptions, it cannot wait. Everyone, each with their own skills, must do our part to get out of the dark tunnel in which we have ended up. The exponents of politics, Government and Regions first and foremost, stop making proclamations and making the community believe that they have the medicine in their hands to cure all the ills of our healthcare system and who above all are putting into practice decisive actions that others before them have not been able to carry out. The data from the Crea 2024 Report are unequivocal and alarming. First of all we are dealing with a gap that looks a lot like a chasm, we are referring to the one that differentiates us negatively, in terms of investments in healthcare spending, compared to other EU countries. And without resources, let's be clear, we won't go anywhere. Overwhelming numbers: as many as 15 billion euros would be needed to make up the difference with other nations in terms of healthcare spending: an abyss!”. As Antonio De Palma, National President of Nursing Up.

READ ALSO: “Italian nurses paid 3 thousand euros. In Europe there is a rush to hire them”

“And then here's the question of chronic staff shortage, with lack of nurses, let it be clear once and for all that it represents the most obvious problem, at a numerical level, to be addressed. In short, first of all, nurses are missing! The Report Create this year uses a different method, which we obviously report and analyze but which we feel we do not fully share. In the previous two years, Crea had always compared itself, in relation to the lack of personnel, to European standards, highlighting in the report two years ago, Report 17, and in that of last year, Report 18, which were clearly missing. over 200 thousand nurses, both in relation to European standards and in relation to the constant increase in the population's needs.

Now, however, it has revised its method, abandoning the comparison with other European countries, to overcome the impoverishment of the workforce compared to the needs of the community, a parameter which, in our opinion, starting from the year 2003 as the basic reference, a period already characterized by serious staff shortages, does not allow us to outline a picture of greater adherence of the data to the reality of today's factual needs in healthcare companies, such as which instead derives from the method of comparison with other European realities. We remind you that the other countries, despite having adopted different methods for assessing staff shortages, propose substantially homogeneous figures, which are considered by the intermediate bodies to be in line with the real needs of the healthcare systems.

In the 19th CREA report, this year's, however, the data we read, linked above all to the over 75s, and indicated at just over 60 thousand units, which, in our opinion, represents a decidedly underestimated figure. In fact, although each country has its own peculiarities at the level of the healthcare system, we cannot fail to take into account what is happening around us and how other countries in Europe face the new healthcare challenges. As far as we are concerned, while respecting the “evolution of the figures”, The previous reports by Crea cannot be ignored, or reports such as that of Agenas, with which we are substantially in agreement, where we read that the shortage of nurses in Italy is not less than 150 thousand units.

So where are we going? What hope do we have of overcoming the new challenges of healthcare and of protecting the health of our community, our own, in an increasingly effective way, without massive investments, in men, in structures outside and inside hospitals, and in organisation? The Crea Sanità Report reveals to us, unequivocally, that we have become the Cinderella of Europe.

At the level of remuneration, those of doctors are within the EU average, but the imbalance between the salaries of medical management and those of our care professionals, we have been reporting for some time, is growing more and more. An ancient saying comes to mind, namely 'Without Money you can't sing mass'. Everywhere there is a need for personnelbut elsewhere we roll up our sleeves to retain the best professionals and draw heavily from nations like ours, where there is an abundance of excellence ready to pack their bags, to land where, in addition to more dignified salaries, in relation to the growing high responsibilities and solid skills, there are career prospects and greater protection of one's life as individuals, rather than as professionals.

According to the Crea Report presented yesterday Nurses' salaries have pay differences, at purchasing power parity, with annual ones in Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom respectively 56%, 46.2% and 20% less. We are faced with numbers that risk definitively destroying the credibility of a profession that could lose more and more appeal in the eyes of those who must undertake our delicate course of study. And we need nurses like hotcakes! In the end, reading the authoritative data of Crea Report, we almost feel like we are on a very fragile glass staircase. You can see the bottom transparently, but it seems to be resting on an enormous chasm. Citizens walk along this ladder at the same time every day, including sick people, fragile subjects, elderly people and even ourselves, the professionals called to support them, remembering that we are also potential sick people and patients, or in any case sooner or later we will be. Well this glass staircase is very fragile. The real risk is that it will crumble under our feet. And at that point we could fall into the void one by one.

No, it is not rhetorical at all and there is no exaggeration, it is not intended to be a catastrophic vision!. There are solutions to get back on top and how, but without a solid and effective healthcare system, it is clear that the future of all of us promises to be a continuous tread on hot coals“, comments De Palma.

Sign up for WhatsApp

