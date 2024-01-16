In Europe “there is now a race against time for the acquisition of Italian nurses. After Norway it is Finland's turn: the professionals, sought after with the lantern for their great professionalism and competence, are entrusted with the sophisticated and effective healthcare system of Santa Claus' country. Salaries of up to 3 thousand euros, free language courses, housing support, high quality of life, career prospects that are just a dream in our country. And in our beautiful Italy, politics sleeps!”. This was reported by the Nursing Up union which has been monitoring the phenomenon for some time.

“After our investigations on Norway, with many testimonies from Italian professionals who have chosen cities like Bergen and Trondheim, and which demonstrate the truthfulness of what we have said, Finland arrives today – recalls Antonio De Palma, national president of Nursing Up – The Eures network is currently looking for another 25 nurses, and from our investigations the professionals from our home come first. Salaries of up to 3 thousand euros, housing support, free language courses for 9 months for essential social and cultural integration beyond than an effective approach with the local patient. High quality of life. Efficient and organized hospitals. Do you really think that in Scandinavia a patient or his relative can punch a nurse? The answer is sadly obvious.”

“What happens in Italy on the other hand? – De Palma asks – Our healthcare system, in a deep crisis, appears to us more and more like an empty box, where the present and above all the future of assistance are not only characterized by uncertainty, but they also appear full of dark clouds. The recent events that have characterized our healthcare reality can only push us to a reflection of this kind, severe but extremely truthful. Politics certainly does not play its part and, in the name of the shrimp's pace , we don't give a jolt – lashes out the president – to implement, once and for all, the long-awaited valorisation of health professionals, who are increasingly tired, increasingly disappointed. The historical moment is there for all to see, it appears really very delicate.”