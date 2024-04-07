Healthcare disaster, funding at minimum since 2007: at least 9.2 billion needed

Italian healthcare is a disaster. Funds are at a 17-year low. The latest report from the Court of Auditors to Parliament, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, “has lined up the data from which emerges a national health fund more than halved compared to the German one and just over half in comparison with France “.

14 scientists have launched an appeal in the name of “saving public health” between the lack of funds, the endless waiting lists and the great flight of doctors and nurses from hospitals. Today Il Sole 24 Ore does the math in the pockets of the Italian government and healthcare and the result is disheartening.

“It is true that in absolute terms, public healthcare funding has grown with the budgetwhich despite the suffocation of the accounts has put 3 billion on the plate for this year, 4 for the next and 4.2 from 2026″, writes Il Sole 24 Ore, “with the consequence that the meter shows values ​​even higher than those indicated by Meloni, and probably taken from the latest Agenas report, and is close to 136 billion this year to exceed 140 billion from next year”.

But, pay attention to what the financial newspaper adds: “It is equally certain, however, that in public finance nominal values ​​matter up to a certain pointespecially in the aftermath of the most serious inflationary shock in recent decades, and that for this very reason the most relevant parameter is in the relationship with GDP”. And according to the calculations of Il Sole 24 Ore “This year's healthcare financing stands at 6.27% of GDPa level substantially replicated next year before a further reduction to 6.20% in 2026. These are the lowest levels since 2007″.

What would it take to get back to 6.7%, i.e. in line with the other major European countries? According to Il Sole 24 Ore “9.2 billion this year and 9.4 next. Naturally, the figures needed to reach 8% of GDP are even more gargantuan, a level judged to be the minimum necessary by the scientists' appeal: to get there, 32 billion would be needed this year, and 37.4 the next”. Numbers that are almost unattainable in this moment.