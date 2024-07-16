Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Healthcare | Is it impossible to get to the doctor? – Tell us about your experience from this summer

July 16, 2024
Healthcare | Is it impossible to get to the doctor? – Tell us about your experience from this summer
We are looking for interviewees to report on how healthcare works in the middle of summer.

Did it hurt accident at the cottage, or did you get sick in the middle of the holiday season? How did you get help?

In many localities, for example, health centers are already overcrowded. On top of that, there are typically vacations in the summer season and some services are closed.

We are collecting experiences on how to get to a doctor in the whole of Finland at the moment: that is, both primary health care and, in more serious cases, a hospital. Both good and bad experiences are interesting.

Please write your real name and contact information in the survey, even if you don’t want to be interviewed under your name. HS does not publish comments from interviewees whose names are not known to the editor.

We are looking for experiences and interviewees from all over Finland.

