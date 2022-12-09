“We wanted to organize the Healthcare Innovation Forum because it coincides with a particular moment of growth and development of the Campus BioMedico system: innovation at the moment is the real driver in healthcare”. So Carlo Tosti president of the University and of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation on the sidelines of the first edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum promoted by Core in collaboration with the BioMedico Campus.
#Healthcare #Innovation #Forum #Tosti #Campus #BioMedico #Innovation #real #driver #healthcare
Leave a Reply