“This initiative, which we hope will become an annual event, aims to consolidate and further enhance the relationship with the industrial world and with our start-ups”. So Eugenio Guglielmelli, rector of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, on the sidelines of the first edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum promoted by Core in collaboration with the Campus Bio-Medico.
