“This year there has been an important impact for other respiratory viruses compared to Sars-CoV-2 which had left us stunned in previous years. As the trend of Covid has gone towards a phase of decline, in the meantime the respiratory syncytial virus and influenza or parainfluenza viruses have come to the attention of clinicians and others. They have affected not only newborns, but also frail patients, adults over 70 and those with chronic pathologies”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute the president of Simit infectious disease specialists, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Roberto Parrella on the sidelines of the event at the Ministry of Health in Rome 'The healthcare I would like – respiratory infections', promoted by Simit.

“The new aspect of this winter that we have put behind us is the vaccination coverage which for Covid was low. For the flu there was a greater response – continues Parrella – But we find vaccination fatigue in the population after the problems of Covid with the many reminders. This is also why it is important to organize awareness campaigns on vaccines and prevention. For example – he concludes – on the respiratory syncytial virus, which in the past was identified as responsible for major problems in the pediatric population and today is attention in the adult population”.