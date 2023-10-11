Healthcare, increasingly reduced spending. Nursing Up: “Worrying numbers from Nadef”

Healthcare spending reduced to minimums. This is the complaint from Nursing Up, and its president Antonio De Palma: “The prospects certainly do not appear rosy. Numbers in hand, ‘the famous 4 billion’ requested by the Minister of Health, Schillaci, to relaunch Italian healthcare, and which we have loudly invoked finally take, hopefully, first of all the path, unfortunately little traveled so far, of non-medical health professionals, not only might they not be enough but they could sadly be lower than expected. The numbers of Nadef, the Update Note to the Economic and Financial Document, it seems they even highlight, from next year, a reduction in health spending in relation to GDP: from next year spending in relation to GDP will fall to 6.2%, a real collapse if compared to the 7.4% of 2020 and 7.1% in 2021.



In simple terms, one could be expected decrease of as much as two billion, from 134.7 billion in 2023 (6.6%) to 132.9 in 2024 (6.2%). How does all this translate and what impact will it have on the National Health System if not with a further blow for health professionals and naturally for the already precarious stability of the National Health Service? How can we think, if these prospects were real, the conditional is a must, to raise the quality of healthcare services in order to protect the health of the community”.

“The point is that if the executive already wanted to bring healthcare spending to 7 percent of GDP, at least 10 billion euros more would be needed for healthcare. At the end of July the Minister of Health Schillaci anticipated in an interview with Il Sole 24 Hours that for healthcare, around 3-4 billion euros would be needed to be allocated to staff, to make the national healthcare service more attractive. Money that may not even exist today and which in any case would not be enough” continues De Palma. For weeks the ‘sirens’ that have been coming from the Government, in relation to the so-called Flat Tax, have been providing nurses, midwives and other non-medical healthcare professionals with the sole prospect of tax relief on overtime. ordinary salaries and an increase in the specific allowance, which we obtained after months of battles with the last contract, is necessary to finally start a structural path of economic-contractual valorization for health professionals.

We will discuss it openly with leading political figures, from the Undersecretary of Health, Gemmato, to the former Minister Beatrice Lorenzin. Above all we will address the delicate issue of a real “open hunt” for the Italian nurse, and we will do it with one of the European-level recruitment managers in the healthcare sector. We will examine the current job offers abroad, those intended for nurses in our home, holders of very high skills, and therefore very coveted, because it is now a fact that the current flight of our best excellences is linked to economic and professional growth prospects that are light years away from us.

Given this, as a union we cannot but acknowledge and re-launch the cry of alarm launched in recent days by Guido Bertolaso, councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, with whose representatives we had the opportunity to discuss during the great demonstration of last May 29th in Milan, where the object of our discussion with the representatives of the Region was precisely the hardships of the Lombardi professionals and the more than concrete risk of an imminent flight of many of them towards Switzerland. Which sadly came to fruition. Bertolaso ​​has no doubts: the flight of Italian nurses abroad can only be stopped in one way, that is with a concrete increase in salary. Everything else is just chatter and this is what we will reiterate during our Congress, broadening our gaze, obviously to other health care professions pursuant to law 42/1999.

The salaries of Italian nurses continue to sadly remain at the bottom of the European rankings. In view of the next contractual renewal, we have the duty to understand if this policy intends to finally provide a turning point with respect to a situation that has become truly unsustainable”, comments De Palma.

