2021 was another annus horribilis for healthcare facilities around the world. Italy ranks fourth among the most affected countries. Trend Micro’s 2022 forecast

Healthcare that is ever more connected can only appeal to computer piracy more and more. Just swipe the Hipaa Journal War Bulletin (Newspaper specialist on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the US privacy law): The Civil Rights Office of the Department of Health and Human Services Violations Portal Shows 686 health data breaches out of 500 or more records in 2021 and that number is set to grow over the next two weeks and could exceed 700 data breaches. As it stands, 2021 is already the worst year ever for health data breachesbreaking last year’s record of 642 data breaches.

It’s Italy? According to what analysts Alessandro Gorini and Francesco Staiano report on Digital Agenda.eu Italy is the fourth country in the world to have suffered more cyber attacks on health and hospital facilities in the last months. In the last 5 months of 2021 and in these first weeks of 2022, there have been 10 cyber attacks targeting Italian health facilities.

The 2022 Report A trend towards the intensification of cyber attacks against targets in the healthcare world which is confirmed in Trend Micro report, global cybersecurity leader, on the cyber threats that will characterize 2022, entitled Towards a new momentum, presented this morning in Milan. In particular, Trend Micro researchers predict that this year cybercriminals will focus their efforts on ransomware attacks on cloud workloads, data centers and all those exposed servicesi, to take advantage of the number of employees who continue to work remotely.

Furthermore, the vulnerabilities will be exploited in record time and used in conjunction with privilege escalation bugs, thus achieving maximum success in the attack. Even IoT systems, global supply chains, cloud environments and DevOps functions they will be targeted, while the most sophisticated malware will target SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). We have more cybersecurity researchers than other companies and are recognized for our threat intelligence. Our insights and discoveries are used extensively and fuel our products, emphasizes Gastone Nencini, country manager of Trend Micro Italia. The last couple of years have been difficult from a cybersecurity perspective, due to the sudden adoption of remote work and the consequent explosion of the dimensions of the attack surfaces. For this, orToday it is even more necessary to identify a solid strategy based on the complete analysis of its infrastructure, to fill any remaining security gaps and complicate the life of cybercriminals as much as possible. See also Third vaccine dose, recall at 4 months: hypothesis via 10 January

Cloud threats In detail, these are Trend Micro’s predictions for 2022. As for cloud threats, cybercriminals will be innovators and traditionalists at the same time, adopting a shift-left approach to follow the latest technological trends and continuing to use more than proven techniques to target cloud users and especially ambient DevOps and APIs, used to carry out large-scale attacks. Cybercriminals will target all those exposed services, regardless of industry.

Ransomware threats The servers will be the main target of the ransomware. Cybercriminals who want to access corporate targets they will focus on exposed services and server compromisesrather than on endpoints, and the attacks will be even more targeted, especially hospitals remain sensitive targets

Exploitation of vulnerabilities In 2022, even more zero-day vulnerabilities will be discovered in the wild. The window available to transform a vulnerability into a weapon will be reduced to a few days, if not a few hours, and exploits will be written for bugs fixed in beta before the related patches can be released to consumers. In 2022 there will be a segment of cybercriminals dedicated to keeping an eye on companies, in view of any announced vulnerabilities and patches. Hospitals above all remain sensitive targets.

Commodity malware attacks: SMEs will be exposed to attacks by affiliates of RaaS services (Ransomware-as-a-Service) and petty cybercriminals who exploit commodity malware while maintaining a low profile. In particular, the IoT devices used by SMEs will be the main targets of these attacks. Qhis argument also applies to healthcare companies.

IoT threats Information associated with the IoT will become an increasingly in demand commodity in the cybercriminal underground. In 2022, however, the bad guys will be motivated by far greater aspirations than taking control of IoT gadgets, to have a comfortable base for attachment for further criminal activities or to be able to move sideways within a network. Cybercriminals will soon embark on a new gold rush, sparked by data from smart cars. This also applies to the data of connected health tools. See also Halo Infinite: trailer announces the Cyber ​​Showdown event, starting next week

Threats to supply chains Supply chains around the world will be targeted by quadruple extortion techniques. To make the most of cyberattacks, they will force their victims to pay large sums of money through an extortion technique that runs on four guidelines: Hold a victim’s critical data hostage until a ransom is paid, threaten information disclosure and publicity of the breach, threaten attacks on the victim’s customers, and ultimately attack the victim’s supplier supply chain. Tips for trying to parry shots? To successfully address this year’s threats, theand organizations will need to be more vigilant and take a global, proactive and cloud-first approach to mitigate IT risks. Research, prediction, and automation will be key to managing attacks and protecting your workforce, as well as adhering to best practices, applying the zero trust model, and implementing stronger security with the right solutions and the right level of skills.

One recent attack was the ransomware attack on Ulss 6 Euganea in Padua on December 3, which blocked some essential services of the health facility for weeks. The block has hit: Cups, sampling points, new patient registrations, the laboratory system, some buffer points and vaccination hubs. A month after the blockade, the ransomware group Lockbit claimed responsibility for the attack on Ussl 6 by threatening the dissemination of the stolen data on January 15 if the ransom is not paid. The last known attack of 12 January 2022 on the local health authority of Naples-south. Asl Napoli 3 sud hit by a cyber attack through ransomware that paralyzed the infrastructure, blocking the vaccine booking system. This is the latest in a long series of security incidents that demonstrates the inadequacy of the level of cyber security and national health. See also Covid, Silvestri: "It is senseless to invoke lockdowns, to push vaccinations"

It was also a particularly bad year in terms of the number of violated medical records. Of the 686 health data breaches of 2021, 44,993,618 medical records were exposed or stolen, making 2021 the second worst year in terms of health records breached. There were 245 data breaches of 10,000 or more records, 68 health data breaches of 100,000 or more individuals, 25 breaches affecting more than half a million people, and 10 breaches of personal and protected health information of over 1 million individuals. Nearly three-quarters of the breaches this year (73.9%) were hacking or other cyber incidents. Biggest Health Data Breaches of 2021 Each of the following data breaches involved the personal and protected health information of more than 1,000,000 people. All of these data breaches were hacking incidents where unauthorized people gained access to health networks where electronic health data was stored. Cybersecurity 2022 Press Release: the cloud will increasingly be a service accelerator for people and companies, but also for cybercriminals Trend Micro presents forecasts on the IT threats that will hit this year. The exploitation of vulnerabilities, the phenomenon of malware as a commodity and the hunt for data from smart cars among the main security threats.

In recent days, the group of cybercriminals called LockBit 2.0 has begun to disseminate the data that it had stolen from the Padua healthcare company in early December. The files contain very important documents: in addition to the payslips of the doctors and nurses of the Schiavonia hospital, in the database published by the criminals there are the results of the swabs of the health personnel, the shifts, the division of the budget of the departments, but above all medical reports of patients, x-rays, first aid files, complaints that the hospital sent to the prosecutor following the injuries ascertained by the doctors.

