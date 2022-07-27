Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Healthcare | In the future, some foreign university students will not have to pay the healthcare fee to Kela

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The change is related to the EU social security regulation.

27.7. 18:12

In the future university students belonging to another EU or ETA country, Switzerland or Britain’s social security do not have to pay a health care fee to Kela, says Kela’s press release.

The national interpretation of the EU social security regulation changed so that now the study health care of university students also falls within the scope of the regulation. The purpose of the regulation is to ensure that persons moving within the EU are only entitled to the social security of one country at a time.

If another EU or ETA country, Switzerland or Britain is responsible for the student’s social security, the student must notify Kela.

Students can therefore use the services of the Student Health Foundation (YTHS), part of the costs of which are financed by the health care fee paid by the students.

In 2022, the fee is EUR 35.80 per semester. The services of YTHS can be used by students who complete a lower or higher university degree at a Finnish higher education institution.

See also  Figure skating Virtanen and Saarinen at the top of the Finnish Figure Skating Championships after the short program

The due date for the health care fee for the fall semester is September 30, if the student has registered to be present by then. If you register for the fall semester on 1.10. or after, the due date is 31.12.

#Healthcare #future #foreign #university #students #pay #healthcare #fee #Kela

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Vezzali is a candidate with Forza Italia: "It represents the values ​​of sport, loyalty, linearity, determination and passion"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.