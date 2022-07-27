Healthcare | In the future, some foreign university students will not have to pay the healthcare fee to Kela

The change is related to the EU social security regulation.

In the future university students belonging to another EU or ETA country, Switzerland or Britain’s social security do not have to pay a health care fee to Kela, says Kela’s press release.

The national interpretation of the EU social security regulation changed so that now the study health care of university students also falls within the scope of the regulation. The purpose of the regulation is to ensure that persons moving within the EU are only entitled to the social security of one country at a time.

If another EU or ETA country, Switzerland or Britain is responsible for the student’s social security, the student must notify Kela.

Students can therefore use the services of the Student Health Foundation (YTHS), part of the costs of which are financed by the health care fee paid by the students.

In 2022, the fee is EUR 35.80 per semester. The services of YTHS can be used by students who complete a lower or higher university degree at a Finnish higher education institution.

The due date for the health care fee for the fall semester is September 30, if the student has registered to be present by then. If you register for the fall semester on 1.10. or after, the due date is 31.12.