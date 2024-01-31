The president's commitment Toti was maintained and the deadline was respected, as the councilor has repeatedly assured Gratarola. The Birth Point and theObstetrics of the hospital Sanremo they will reopen within a fortnight, some are talking about Monday 12 February, immediately after the conclusion of the Festival. The staff service orders had already been prepared a few days ago, the Borea department is ready, the furnishings have been arranged and, as the ASL 1 headquarters also know (the current director is now on the front line healthcare Giovanni Bruno), bureaucratic obstacles have been overcome. One above all: the shortage of specialists was overcome by using coin-operated doctors, provided by a cooperative. In recent days the new general director Elena Galbusera he assured that the finish line was close and said: «ASL 1 will provide 18 midwives and 6 social and health workers. Furthermore, we have decided to bring forward the 8 nurses in charge of the Gaslini, while waiting for the staff to be found.” The children's hospital will provide six gynecologists and the same number of paediatricians, but will be available to provide other reinforcements. However, there is no shortage of controversy over the use of cooperative token holders. The Ligurian president of the Medical Association is perplexed Alessandro Bonsignore who comments: «Unfortunately we cannot find specialists and at this moment it is the only solution to be able to open the Birth Center. I hope that we will be able to hire specialists as soon as possible.”

The Ligurian secretary of the Cisl public function Gabriele Bertocchi he is critical of paid doctors: «An absurd and risky decision. If you want to open a Birth Center and a Midwifery there must be suitable and qualified staff to guarantee the safety of mothers, newborns and healthcare workers. I'm worried, the precedents don't make me feel comfortable. I don't understand this rush to open.” And he reminds the Liguria region that «Lombardy has ordered the local health authorities to no longer use token operators: a wise choice to protect patients».

The councilor Gratarola he admitted on more than one occasion that “at the moment there are no other solutions”.