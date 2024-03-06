Genoa – Alisa approved the resolution with which they come over 120 thousand diagnostic imaging services assigned to private providers throughout Liguria which will be offered by the regional healthcare system to citizens in Liguria, thanks to regional funding of 7.4 million euros. “Alisa's provision – declares the President of the Region Giovanni Toti – is part of a financing package aimed at reducing waiting lists, thanks to the help of private entities that support the public which continues to guarantee the vast majority of visits and services. By the middle of the month the individual healthcare companies will be able to sign the contracts. The role of the private sector is also fundamental due to a growing growth in demand, in particular for diagnostic services. Suffice it to say that in the western area, between Imperia and Savona, last year the private sector absorbed around 200 thousand euros of diagnostic services, while this year 2 million and 100 thousand euros have already been assigned, more than 10 times the value of the services for 2023”.

“It is particularly positive – adds councilor Gratarola – that they responded to the expression of interest from the whole region: this will allow us to give answers in a homogeneous way in all Ligurian local health authorities“. The expression of interest on diagnostics will ensure CT scans, MRIs, traditional radiology and ultrasounds through contracts with 28 facilities distributed throughout the Ligurian territory and is foreseen by current regulations in the context of activities guaranteeing LEAs (essential levels of assistance), of the quality of local healthcare services for citizens. Over 48,000 ultrasound scans, 37,000 which the existing contracts for the services of the accredited private sector of a healthcare and socio-health nature which concern rehabilitation, first visits, radiology and laboratory tests and socio-healthcare activities are extended until 31 December.