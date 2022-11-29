Genoa – “In the health care of the future, data and fewer people must move more and more”: thus the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola summarizes one of the main objectives of the Digital strategy of Liguria applied to healthcare. “We have 50 projects with about seventy interventions resulting from the proposals of a multitude of bodies and associations involved in our tables”, explains the commissioner for digital innovation of the region Enrico Castanini, who this morning welcomed to the headquarters of digital Liguria in Erzelli 200 people to illustrate health-related projects.

From the “real” dematerialized prescription (which goes directly from the doctor to the pharmacies) to the platform for booking vaccines and screening for prevention, to the app for managing one’s clinical path before and after an operation in the operating room to tele-visits for chronic diseases , there are about thirty interventions on health foreseen in the plan which will be implemented between 2023 and 2025. “The pandemic has forced us to run and give citizens quick answers – says Alisa’s general manager Filippo Ansaldi – but now we want to move forward by giving citizens a single access portal for all health issues”.