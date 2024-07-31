Genoa – It is active from today for all Ligurians a new function of “Prenoto Salute” (both for the version dedicated to citizens and for the one used by pharmacists) which will allow you to move an appointment already scheduled without having to cancel it and then repeat the entire booking procedure from the beginning.

“Prenoto Salute”, the platform also integrated into the ‘Salute Simplex’ web/app, allows you to book independently, from smartphones, tablets and PCsover 1,300 different health services, twenty-four hours a day.

“The platform, inaugurated in April and developed to allow you to connect to the Ligurian healthcare world with a click from your computer or smartphone,” declared Health Councillor Angelo Gratarola, it updates and is further implemented. Changing the date for an appointment without having to cancel it is convenient for the citizen and will in fact make the system more efficient, indirectly combating the phenomenon of those who for some reason do not show up for the appointment”.

“The new function goes more and more towards the goal of simplify and standardize all online services dedicated to the health of Ligurians. And as we announced, the implementation will continue,” comments Enrico Castanini, General Manager of Liguria Digitale. “Citizens always show that they appreciate the new features proposed. The latest data on Salute Simplex, for example, speak of over 34 thousand downloads of the app and 6,900 users who have accessed the web, for a total of one and a half million operations carried out.”