Dramatic public health in Italy. Here’s what’s happening in Puglia

There public health in Italy is in serious trouble. There shortage of doctors forces hospitals and emergency rooms to organize exhausting shifts for the few operators and the services offered constantly lose quality, with exam delays and endless waiting lists. Emblematic in this sense is the case of Puglia. The Region – we read in the Puglia newspaper – has decided to open upon the arrival of doctors from abroad. A circular was issued Health Department to start the search for personnel also in derogation of the qualifications obtained outside the Italian borders: borrowed the formula used in pandemic.

Meanwhile, the local health authorities continue the hunt for nurses and specialists for emergency rooms. Hospitals in Puglia are under pressure and at risk of implosion due to structural problems, reduction of departments and lack of staff. Not enough beds, doctors exhausted by workloads, ready to leave the lanes to seek employment in less “stressful” departments or in private healthcare. The most important personnel deficits are found in emergency unitsthat is to say Intensive care and resuscitation and moles Emergency room.

