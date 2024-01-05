Healthcare | In Helsinki, the access to Meilahti's emergency room is changing

The journey to Meilahti's emergency room is several hundred meters away in Helsinki.

Passage The Meilahti emergency room is several hundred meters away in Helsinki.

Patients who come to the joint emergency room of the Meilahti hospital area on their own use only the entrance of Siltasairaila. The change means a distance of about a kilometer from the previous route. In the past, you went to the emergency room from the entrance of Haartmani Hospital, which is located on the opposite side without hospital areas.

In the future, the entrance to Haartmani Hospital will no longer be used by the emergency room.

The change applies to all patients who arrive at the emergency room on their own without a referral or with a doctor's referral, says Hus' announcement.

Patients register in the entrance hall of the joint emergency room, where an assessment of the need for treatment is also made. Patients are then guided forward from the entrance hall.

The entrance changes do not apply to patients arriving by ambulance.

Hus recommends that people call the emergency number 116 117 before applying to the emergency room.

There, the patient is directed to the right treatment facility and, if necessary, self-care instructions are also given. In an emergency, call 112.

Hus reminds that the joint emergency service primarily serves residents of southern, central and western Helsinki over the age of 16 who need urgent treatment after the health center has closed.

Service hours are on weekdays from 16:00 to 22:00 and on weekends and holidays from 08:00 to 22:00.