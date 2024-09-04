Healthcare | In Estonia, families can see a doctor in a way that is envied in Finland

Health care|Estonia has an in-house doctor model, which many in Finland yearn for. Susanna and Thomas Ahola’s family has experience in both countries, but together the Estonian model wins.

Susanna and Thomas Aholan youngest child, Matheowas born in Tallinn. During the first year, mother and baby visited the doctor’s office seven times. The baby was basically healthy, but in Estonia, a family doctor starts treating a person’s health shortly after birth.

The doctor also asked about the mother’s condition. When Ahola mentioned shoulder trouble, the doctor wrote a referral for physical therapy.