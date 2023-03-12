This was stated by the president, Loreto Gesualdo, on the occasion of the National Day of education and prevention against violence against health and social-health workers

“The prevention of violence in healthcare settings requires a multidimensional and complex approach, which involves not only the education and training of healthcare professionals, but also the promotion of a culture of respect and non-violence within the healthcare organization and of society as a whole”. This is what the president of the IMF, Loreto Gesualdo, declared on the occasion of the National Day of education and prevention against violence against health and social-health workers.

“Already in 2007, the Ministry of Health had disclosed Recommendation No. 8 to prevent acts of violence against healthcare workers. This was followed by Law No. 113 of 14 August 2020 which provides for the establishment of the Observatory on the safety of health and social-health professions and of the awareness day on the issue. Violence is never justified and must be faced with the utmost seriousness by everyone, health organization, operators, citizens. The IMF is at the alongside all the scientific societies to support them in this awareness campaign”, reiterated Gesualdo.