“Prevention is a fundamental pillar for the sustainability of the National Health Service. We are witnessing an aging population which goes hand in hand with an increase in the prevalence of pathologies which today are treatable, but with many resources which unfortunately are starting to run out. It concerns only economic resources, but also human ones. It is therefore essential to invest in prevention to ensure that our citizens get sick as late as possible or not at all. It is also essential that all the services that can act for prevention are networked in a synergistic activity that increases the efficiency of the entire service”. This is the warning of Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Hygiene Society (Siti), who promoted the extraordinary national public health conference starting today at Villa Erba in Cernobbio (Como).

“We need a healthcare model that is closer to the people – reiterated the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in a message sent to the participants – Your experience and your skills are fundamental. Collaboration between institutions, professionals and healthcare is the heart of a strong and resilient healthcare. Together we can make health accessible to all, breaking down barriers and guaranteeing high quality care.”

Francesco Vaia, general director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, also placed emphasis on the concept of prevention: “The pandemic is now behind us – he underlined, as reported in a note from Siti – but great attention must be paid to the prevention of pathologies, through vaccinations and screenings, especially for the weakest social groups. From the frail to those suffering from chronic pathologies, including all those who have been abandoned during all these years”. After the Covid emergency, “great attention must be guaranteed to all the social and demographic groups that have been abandoned in this long period. Who should we take care of? All the vulnerable, starting from the elderly, but also those who are carriers of diseases chronic-degenerative diseases, oncology patients, mental health patients and those with cognitive disorders”.

Among the institutional voices also that of the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana. The ‘governor’ – Siti reports – expressed thanks to the many hygienists present, who “gave fundamental help during the pandemic. Your participation and collaboration – he stated – was precious and culminated with a great healthcare work public, i.e. vaccination, with the great contribution in the various vaccination commercials”.

“We are currently experiencing a difficult moment for healthcare”, observed Fontana, underlining “first and foremost a poor planning of the need for doctors to be included in our National Health Service. A lot is being done, highlighting what is the most important aspect that until now it has been put on the back burner, namely that of preventive and territorial medicine”.

On today’s agenda, the opening institutional interventions were followed by a round table on the theme ‘Prevention as a pillar of the NHS between emergencies and sustainability’, organized in collaboration with European House Ambrosetti. Then the first plenary session on ‘Vaccination supply strategies after the pandemic’. The National Public Health Conference will continue tomorrow with two plenary sessions, the first in the morning on ‘Hospital-district-department integration and Pnrr investments’, the second in the afternoon on ‘Vaccination priorities’. The last day is Saturday 14 October, with the sessions ‘Training, management and leadership in public health’ and ‘Strategies for the prevention of antibiotic resistance’, and the closing ceremony by Siliquini and Carlo Signorelli, president of Siti for Lombardy .