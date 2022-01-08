Healthcare Hus’s emergency room is completely blocked, with patients waiting at worst for nearly three days

The emergency number and emergency number are also congested because people are calling them unnecessarily.

Helsinki and the emergency departments of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) are still severely congested. At worst, patients have had to wait for three days to enter the ward.

On Friday morning, the longest waiting time in the Meilahti emergency room was 62 hours, in the Haartman emergency room 56 hours and in Peijas 44 hours.

At Christmas, people applied to the emergency room to apply for a corona test. Emergencies were also sought mild coronary symptoms. The number of these people is Hus’s emergency department director Maaret Castrénin decreased, but the situation is still critical.

The bottlenecks are due to the stagnation of healthcare processes and the worsening coronavirus epidemic, Castrén says.

“The plug is in the whole system. It is not possible to get to the departments quickly enough from the emergency department, nor from the departments to primary health care. ”

Spoiled the coronary situation further increases the number of patients, and there are also doctors and nurses much sick. The beds have to be kept empty because there is not enough staff to take care of them.

“We have another hundred hospital beds empty. No patient can be placed in a hospital where no one has time to see him. ”

According to Castrén, the emergency number 116117 is also congested. This has led people to call an emergency number, which has led to record high ambulance mileage.

“It creates a vicious circle. People are trying to treat along the wrong routes, and the system is stagnating. ”

The emergency number 116117 should not be called if you are not ill, Castrén points out. The number has been called a lot in recent weeks on corona counseling matters.

The emergency number, on the other hand, is only called in emergencies where emergency care is urgently needed.

Also according to Castrén, patients from health centers and private medical centers have been unnecessarily referred to the emergency department. The queues for health care are now long in many places, but you should still not come to the emergency room for things that do not belong there.

“Now everyone should calmly wait for the right place to care.”

According to Castrén, the situation in Hus’ emergency services is exceptionally serious.

“It is common for individual patients to wait nearly three days for access to a particular unit. This happens a few times a month. ”

“But there has been no such situation during the epidemic that the congestion continues as bad from week to week.”